A unified GCC visa is bound to boost tourism in the Gulf

The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) nations – the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait – have always enjoyed synergistic partnerships and friendships that have empowered the Gulf region as whole. Most recently, the consortium announced the Grand Tours Visa, a unified visa that will allow foreign applicants multiple entry access to all countries for up to 30 days.

This is similar to the Schengen visa in Europe, which allows entry to various countries so visitors from across the globe have the convenience of applying and paying for a single visa and planning travels that span across borders.

The Gulf Grand Tours visa will be available by the end of the year. It is the culmination of many decades of efforts of all GCC member nations to diversify their economies, with particular focus to growing their tourism sectors.

Tour operators organising visits to historic sites – in Bahrain, as seen in the picture – and across other member countries have the chance to work together to draw more visitors. Jaime Puebla / The National

Countries and cities in the GCC have grown to become top tier destinations, not only for leisure travel but also business pursuits. The region has established itself as a gateway between the East and West, hosting conferences and industry events that attract leaders from across the globe. This growth has been the direct result of leaders’ commitment to diversify economic interests outside of oil and create sustainable sources of revenue for a secure future.

Increasingly, over the past few years, especially given GCC nations’ efficient responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been heightened interest from foreign investors. The GCC has found itself now, more than ever, in the spotlight from various standpoints. But that should not be taken for granted; efforts in maintaining that standing and elevating it further should continue.

We cannot doubt that the region has grown steadily, owing to wise, consistent leadership. The contributions of citizens and residents, who are more educated and engaged than ever before, have been considerable as well. The regional tourism landscape has evolved quickly, and a unified visa will undoubtedly open new avenues for growth and cross-country collaboration.

Chinese tourists enjoy the sights at the Heritage Village area in Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Operators within the tourism industries of member countries now have the chance to work together to plan and package deals for visitors to encourage a broader, more enriching experience. There are also opportunities to innovate within the sector and create specialised tours targeting various demographics of travellers so they can visit a number of destinations and get a taste of the diversity and unity that are hallmarks of the Gulf region.

The unified visa comes during a time when we are rebuilding our economies following a challenging few years, and is a much-needed catalyst for various established businesses as well as aspiring entrepreneurs to think out of the box and see how they can create new opportunities, grow existing revenue streams, find new ones and rethink their networks to collaborate more efficiently.

The Gulf Grand Tours visa represents the power of friendly relations and mutually beneficial economic ties with allies – these are important lessons from history that have enhanced security and stability within the region, and serve as a benchmark for nations across the globe.

We must remain optimistic about the benefits the region will enjoy as a result of the unified visa, and there truly is not a better time than now for public and private sector organisations across the region to start planning. Synergy is vital, not just between the member states, but within the public and private sector entities operating in each member state.

It is also important, I believe, that organisations engage with residents as well as travellers – the target audience – and ask them to share their suggestions for how they want the tourist offerings in the Gulf region to evolve in this exciting new phase. To continuously enhance the tourist experience, we must consistently seek input and hear their needs and thoughts on gaps that need to be filled.

We must also see a renewed commitment from educational institutions to inform students about the growing tourist sectors, potentially engaging with businesses so they can grow interest by offering workshops, internships and apprenticeships to our bright young minds. The GCC’s youth is the future and we must empower them so they can meet their potential and contribute towards an economically prosperous and more secure future.

The Gulf Grand Tours will have great potential to increase tourism. We must continue to keep our eye on the prize and never lose sight of the hard work, allyship and collaboration that brought us to this point in the first place. Holding on to the core elements that have contributed towards growth thus far, and building on them for the future will undoubtedly bring forth the economic progress and stability the member nations want to continue to see in the region.