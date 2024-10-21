Putin thanks Sheikh Mohamed for UAE's mediating role in prisoner swaps with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin hailed the strong relations shared with the UAE during talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-make-official-visit-to-russia-on-monday/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Monday and thanked him for the role the country has played in mediating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/uae-announces-russia-ukraine-prisoner-exchange/" target="_blank">prisoner exchanges</a> between Russia and Ukraine. Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged Russia's co-operation was key to ensuring it was a success and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to carrying out such "humanitarian endeavours". “The Emirates is always ready to make any additional efforts for this cause, as well as any effort to help with the settling crises in a way that can benefit all parties and support peace in the world," Sheikh Mohamed said during talks held at the Kremlin as part of a reception to honour his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-make-official-visit-to-russia-on-monday/" target="_blank">official visit to Russia</a>. On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it had mediated and completed the swap of 190 prisoners of war, marking the ninth successful exchange arbitration involving the UAE this year. The fighting between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/17/ukraines-zelenskyy-defends-victory-plan-at-brussels-summit/" target="_blank">Russia and Ukraine</a> started in February 2022. During the talks, the two sides also reviewed progress in partnerships across areas of economy, trade, investment, space and energy. They also explored ways to strengthen ties and develop relations across other vital sectors. Sheikh Mohamed, who will also take part in the 16th<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/18/uae-can-play-vital-role-in-brics-south-south-geo-economics-economy-minister-says/" target="_blank"> Brics</a> summit in Kazan, thanked Russia for its presidency and "reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships", state news agency Wam reported on Monday. Brics was formed in 2009 to serve and promote the interests of the world's leading developing nations. The leaders also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with Sheikh Mohamed underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict and reiterating the call for "just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution". The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and several Russian ministers and senior officials.