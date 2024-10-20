President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Russia on official visit

Official visit: UAE and Russia look to build on growing relationship

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Moscow on Sunday for an official visit to Russia, during which he will hold high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The UAE leader received an official reception ceremony after touching down at Vnukovo International Airport, with the national anthem of both countries played as a guard of honour lined up.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin are set to review efforts to strengthen ties in various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment and energy.

Their discussions will be held as part of the strategic partnership between the countries. The leaders are also expected to explore regional and international issues of mutual concern.

While in Russia, Sheikh Mohamed will also take part in the 16th Brics summit, being hosted in Kazan from October 22 to 24. It will be the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a member of the organisation.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina were invited to be part of an expanded bloc, initially made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in August 2023, before joining on January 1.

The body was formed in 2009 to serve and promote the interests of the world's leading developing nations. It is viewed by some as an alternative to the firmly established G7 group of developed countries.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Russia is in support of efforts to bolster long-standing links between the countries.

Mr Putin met Sheikh Mohamed during a state visit to the Emirates in December. During a meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they discussed issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The two men met in St Petersburg in June last year as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Russia, which coincided with the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The UAE is Russia’s largest Gulf trading partner, accounting for 55 per cent of total Russian-Gulf trade.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now