Ukrainian prisoners of war after their release in a previous swap, shown in a photo released last month. Reuters

News

UAE

UAE announces Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

Warring countries exchange 95 prisoners each

The National

October 18, 2024

Russia and Ukraine swapped 190 prisoners of war on Friday in an agreement mediated and completed by the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Each country handed over 95 prisoners as part of the ninth swap mediated since the beginning of the year, the ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to the two countries for their co-operation and response to the UAE's mediation efforts to make the prisoner exchange process a success despite the challenges of the current war conditions,” its statement read.

It added that the exchange reflected the “friendship that unites the UAE and the two countries”.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than two and half years.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the returning service members were undergoing medical checks in Belarus, a close ally and neighbour.

Ukraine did not immediately confirm or issue a public statement on the exchange.

The last swap – involving 103 prisoners from both sides – took place in September and was also mediated by the UAE.

Updated: October 18, 2024, 10:18 PM