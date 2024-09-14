Russia and Ukraine swap 206 prisoners in UAE-brokered deal

Russia has swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers held captive for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal brokered by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae" target="_blank">UAE</a>. The Russian troops freed in Saturday's swap were captured during Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, which began on August 6, according to the Russian defence ministry. The announcement comes just three weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> and Ukraine swapped 115 prisoners of war each in an exchange deal also mediated by the UAE. "As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the Russian defence ministry said. "In return, 103 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over." "At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives," the ministry added. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine’s</a> contingent included members of the armed forces and national guard, as well as police officers and border guards, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to the two countries for their co-operation to make the prisoner exchange process a success. Despite continuing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have managed to swap hundreds of prisoners throughout the two-and-half-year conflict, often in deals brokered by the UAE, Saudi Arabia or Turkey. There have been eight UAE-mediated exchanges since the outbreak of the war. The UAE's MoFA said this was a reflection of the relations of co-operation and friendship between the UAE and the two countries.