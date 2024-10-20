UAE and Russia look to build on growing relationship

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-make-official-visit-to-russia-on-monday/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed's official visit</a> to meet Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> in Moscow on Monday reflects the desire of both countries to strengthen ties and further explore the future of a partnership that goes back many years. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> will also attend the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/18/vladimir-putin-uae-russia-ties/" target="_blank">Brics summit</a> in the Russian city of Kazan, from October 22 to 24, for the first time since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> was formally admitted last year as a member of the expanding economic and political alliance, which also includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The relationship has developed significantly since Mr Putin made his first visit to Abu Dhabi in September 2007, meeting President Sheikh Khalifa, where he was presented with the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest honour. An official visit followed in October 2019, with President Putin returning again last December during the Cop28 UN Climate Summit. During this last visit, Mr Putin said relations had “reached an unprecedented high level”, adding that the UAE was now Russia’s “main trading partner in the Arab world”. Sheikh Mohamed travelled to St Petersburg in June 2023, where he told Mr Putin “we wish to build on this relationship, and we put our trust in you to do so”. The UAE has since negotiated several exchanges of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. Russia remains a major area for UAE investment, led by the sovereign wealth funds, Mubadala Investments and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. This summer the UAE became the first Arab country to partner with Innoprom, the global industrial exhibition held in Yekaterinburg. Russia has also said it is keen to sign a free-trade agreement with the UAE, while Dubai was the host of a joint UAE-Russia investment forum this month. The countries have forged closer links on everything from energy to artificial intelligence and space technology, with a Russian rocket carrying the UAE’s first astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station in 2019. Mr Putin has previously said UAE investment outside the oil sector grew by 103 per cent in 2022, predicting in the future “it will be even more”. The former Soviet Union was quick to recognise the UAE only six days after its founding on December 2, 1971, with the countries opening embassies in Abu Dhabi and Moscow in 1986 and 1987, respectively. However, it has been during Mr Putin’s time in office that relations have noticeably strengthened. Both countries have similar concerns about radicalisation and extremism. The UAE has supported Russian intervention in Syria, while Moscow condemned Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi in 2022, supporting a UAE-sponsored arms embargo against members of the group in the UN. Since 2017, Russians coming to the UAE received an automatic free 30-day visa when they step off the plane, while UAE passport holders can now get a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-passport-power-emiratis-now-granted-visa-on-arrival-in-russia-1.827060" target="_blank">visa on arrival in Russia</a>. It has made the UAE an ever more popular destination for Russian visitors, with many now making the country their second home. The focus for Sheikh Mohamed's meeting with Mr Putin this week will likely be to improve bilateral collaboration. The leaders will review efforts to strengthen ties in various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment and energy, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin are also set to explore regional and international issues of mutual concern. The UAE’s participation at the Brics summit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the context of continuing global realignments, including the growing prominence of the bloc, according to industry analysts.