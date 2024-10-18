President Sheikh Mohamed with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in December. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi in December. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Business

Economy

UAE and Russia aim to strengthen economic ties amid presidential visit for Brics summit

President Sheikh Mohamed will participate in the 16th Brics summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 18, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week