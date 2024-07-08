India's Modi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day visit to Russia that includes talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Modi was invited by Mr Putin to the 22nd Russia-India annual summit.

The trip is Mr Modi’s first overseas visit since returning to power for a third time in June. It is also his first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Modi was met by Denis Manturiv, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, at the Vnukovo-II airport and accorded a ceremonial military welcome.

“The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” Mr Modi said in a statement before he travelled.

He last visited Moscow in 2019, while Mr Putin was in New Delhi in 2021.

The leaders have met several times at international summits and have often spoken by phone.

New Delhi has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and repeatedly abstained from voting on western-backed resolutions at the UN since February 2022.

Mr Modi is scheduled to meet Mr Putin later on Tuesday evening and attend a private dinner.

The Indian leader is also set to meet members of the Indian community in Russia and lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

He is then scheduled to visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow, Vinay Kwatra, India’s Foreign Secretary said.

Mr Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Mr Putin on Tuesday, where the leaders “review the entire range of multifaceted relations and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest”.

A memorable welcome in Moscow! I thank the Indian community for their affection. pic.twitter.com/acTHlLQ3Rs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

India is a long-time partner of Russia, and New Delhi has sought to continue its relationship with Moscow despite the US and western countries urging nations to sever ties, threatening sanctions for trade relations in certain sectors.

Russia is an important trade partner for India.

The South Asian nation exports drugs and other pharmaceutical products, chemicals, iron and steel and coffee, whereas Russia is a critical source of weapons and military technology.

Trade between the nations had reached an all-time high of $65.70 billion in the last financial year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

India’s exports were at $4.26 billion, whereas its imports stood at $61.44 billion in 2023-2024.

New Delhi also started buying discounted oil from Russia to fulfil its energy requirements, despite Western-backed economic sanctions on Russia since its military campaign in Ukraine.

India's oil imports increased tenfold in 2022, according to Bank of Baroda, reaching 20 per cent of the country's imported crude.

Mr Modi will depart for Vienna for a two-day visit on Tuesday at the invitation of the Chancellor of Austria. It will be his first visit there.