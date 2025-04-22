Dubai chocolate ranked: Are knock-offs as good as the original?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/04/20/angel-hair-chocolate-viral-dubai-tucho/" target="_blank">Dubai chocolate</a> was one of the biggest trends of the last year. Created by Sarah Hamouda of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/dubai-viral-chocolate-deliveroo-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Fix Dessert Chocolatier</a>, the popular treat consists of a chocolate bar filled with pistachio and kunafa, giving it a unique crunchy green inside texture. Since the sweet treat has gone viral, it has inspired many copycats, with variations appearing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/04/18/uk-dubai-chocolate-fix-pistachios-kunafa-london/" target="_blank">around the world</a>. This includes the UAE – where they can be found in grocery stores, petrol stations and even the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/struggling-to-get-your-groceries-delivered-online-here-are-six-other-options-to-try-1.998731" target="_blank">local baqala</a> – ranging in different sizes and coming in at different price points. So, to help clear the confusion, a team of<i> The National</i>'s foodies have tested five Dubai-style chocolate bars (including the original) and given them our honest ratings in a blind taste test. <b>Score:</b> 1/10 <b>Price: </b>Dh30 Unfortunately, this bar (which we found at a local Adnoc petrol station, but it can also be purchased online) lacks any real semblance to the original Dubai chocolate except in name. In our opinion, the size is too small, there seems to be barely any kunafa inside the bar and even the chocolate has a bit of an artificial taste. For the pricing, it should come with way more, but at only 60 grams, it’s a bit disappointing. <b>Score: </b>4/10 <b>Price:</b> Dh69 The original, called Can't Get Knafeh of It, may have drawn some mixed feelings, but it truly depends on your taste buds. Compared to the other bars we tried, Fix’s chocolate had a slightly lingering aftertaste of tahini, which some people might enjoy, but we weren’t big fans of. This will be a personal preference, though. The bar is available for order on Deliveroo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. <b>Score:</b> 6/10 <b>Price:</b> Dh28 Although the name is awfully close to the original, Fex surprised with its version of Dubai chocolate. It is a well-balanced mix of chocolate and kunafa, although we disagreed about whether it had enough mix of pistachio (which again, will come down to personal preference). However, for the price point, it is a good deal for what you get in return. The chocolate bar can be found on Instashop. <b>Score: </b>8.5/10 <b>Price:</b> Dh59 This bar from ChocoGlam lives up to the hype of what “Dubai chocolate” should taste like, but is noticeably on the sweeter end (which some will enjoy, while others may not). Also found at Adnoc petrol stations as well as online, ChocoGlam’s version of Dubai chocolate would satisfy most people looking to get their fix of the sweet treat. All of the ingredients are well portioned and everything tastes fresh. <b>Score:</b> 9/10 <b>Price:</b> Dh40 It was a tough call, but Noon’s version of Dubai chocolate came out on top. Called the Grand Daddy, it packs a punch with every bite thanks to its bold mix of all the signature ingredients. We found the kunafa to be crunchy, the chocolate satisfyingly hitting the sweet spot (without going overboard) and the pistachio flavour standing out right away, tying everything together in one bite. Most importantly, it was the one we all agreed on deserving high marks. Made in collaboration with Dubai chocolate company Vocca, Noon has a range of Big Daddy sweets, which includes Baby Daddy, Big Daddy and Grand Daddy bars.