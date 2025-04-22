Following the popularity of the UAE-made original, a host of Dubai Chocolate-style bars have flooded the market. But which tastes best? Getty Images
Following the popularity of the UAE-made original, a host of Dubai Chocolate-style bars have flooded the market. But which tastes best? Getty Images

Lifestyle

Food

Dubai chocolate ranked: Are knock-offs as good as the original?

Fix Dessert Chocolatier's Can't Get Knafeh Of It bar went viral last year thanks to its unique filling mixture

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

April 22, 2025