Is this the next Dubai chocolate bar? Turkish-influenced confectionary from Belgium goes viral

In the past year, Dubai has been going viral. Not because of its architecture or Michelin-starred restaurants – but for a unique sweet creation. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/dubai-viral-chocolate-deliveroo-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar</a> – made with crispy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/the-history-of-beloved-ramadan-sweets-from-umm-ali-to-kunafa-and-basbousa-to-qatayef-1.1197883" target="_blank">knafeh</a>, pistachio, tahini and 72 per cent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/eating-chocolate-every-day-can-significantly-reduce-risk-of-depression-study-claims-1.894260" target="_blank">dark chocolate</a> by Dubai's Fix Chocolatier – became a global sensation. Priced at Dh69, it was instantly dubbed the “Dubai chocolate bar”. Hot on the heels of the Dubai chocolate bar is a new sweet treat from Belgium, which London food content creator Carmie Sellitto described on TikTok as "apparently more viral than the actual Dubai chocolate". The Angel Hair chocolate bar by Belgian confectionery brand Tucho is the latest internet sensation, celebrated for its bright pink colour and unexpected filling. “It feels expensive,” says Sellitto, who posts under the username touchdalight. “This feels quite insane. It looks like Lego and it smells so good.” Breaking the bar in half to expose the pink and white centre, he says: “There’s actual hair in my chocolate!” The “hair” is known as pismaniye, a Turkish-style candyfloss. It is made by blending flour roasted in butter with pulled-sugar and then forming it into fine strands. According to Tucho's website, the pink bar is “filled with pismaniye, pistachio cream and a subtle hint of vanilla, pomegranate and raspberry”. “This is definitely the reason it’s going so viral,” Sellitto says of the filling. “I’ve never ever tried anything like this chocolate before. It’s the best chocolate I’ve ever had in my life. I’m rating this chocolate a solid 10 out of 10.” Sellitto’s rating of the Angel Hair bar narrowly beats his score for the Dubai chocolate bar, which he rated “a solid 9.5 out of 10”. Natasha Yaroslavtseva, a food content creator in Abu Dhabi who shares videos of herself tasting food from around the world on her Instagram <i>tasha.tries.it </i>has also tasted the Angel Hair bar. “I first discovered Angel Hair chocolate through TikTok. It was trending and instantly caught my attention with its beautiful look,” she tells <i>The National</i>. “Not long after, a lovely girl who brought the chocolate to Dubai actually reached out to me directly and invited me to try it and share my honest review. "The taste completely exceeded my expectations. It was rich and smooth with the perfect mix of textures – crunchy, creamy, and velvety all at once. What I loved most was how well-crafted and unique it felt. It’s not just a chocolate bar, it’s an experience. It definitely has that ‘wow’ factor on camera and in person.” So, how does it compare to the world-famous Dubai chocolate bar? “They’re both special in their own way, and I honestly love them for different reasons,” she says. “Angel Hair feels more luxurious and internationally styled, while the Can’t Get Knafeh of It brings in that nostalgic Middle Eastern flavour that’s so comforting and familiar. I couldn’t compare them directly, both are must-tries.” The Angel Hair bar is available on Tucho’s website, priced at €21 (Dh87.48), but is only currently delivered to countries in Europe, including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Spain.