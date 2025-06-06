President Sheikh Mohamed hosts UAE Rulers at Eid Al Adha reception

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with the Rulers of the emirates and other senior officials at a reception in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Mushrif Palace.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also attended the event, along with Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, ministers, sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, members of the diplomatic corps and state guests.

The President shared his best wishes for the holiday with guests. There were also prayers for the continued peace and prosperity of the UAE and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE unites in celebration

Sheikh Mohamed, in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also received greetings from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Also present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other senior officials at the event included Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.

During the meeting, those in attendance expressed their shared commitment to securing a bright future for the people of the UAE and building on its achievements and global standing.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, alongside sheikhs and senior officials.

Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, chancellor of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, delivered the sermon and said a spiritual and national value holds deep relevance during Eid.

