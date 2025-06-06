President Sheikh Mohamed hosts UAE Rulers at Eid Al Adha reception

President Sheikh Mohamed at an Eid Al Adha reception at Mushrif Palace, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman. All photos: Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed at an Eid Al Adha reception at Mushrif Palace, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman. All photos: Presidential Court
The President speaks with Sheikh Mohammed at Mushrif Palace
The President speaks with Sheikh Mohammed at Mushrif Palace
Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Dr Sultan at the reception in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Dr Sultan at the reception in Abu Dhabi
President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed at the Eid event
President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed at the Eid event
Sheikh Mohamed greets a guest at the Eid reception
Sheikh Mohamed greets a guest at the Eid reception
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain
Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain
Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain
Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain
Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman
Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman
The event was attended by senior officials including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
The event was attended by senior officials including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
Guests also included Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled
Guests also included Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled
Guests attend the Eid Al Adha reception at Mushrif Palace
Guests attend the Eid Al Adha reception at Mushrif Palace
Arabic coffee pots are displayed at Mushrif Palace
Arabic coffee pots are displayed at Mushrif Palace
Arabic coffee is served at the event, which marked the first day of Eid Al Adha
Arabic coffee is served at the event, which marked the first day of Eid Al Adha
Dates and other snacks are served at Mushrif Palace
Dates and other snacks are served at Mushrif Palace

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed hosts UAE Rulers at Eid Al Adha reception

Sheikhs, senior officials and other dignitaries gather for event in Abu Dhabi

The National

June 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with the Rulers of the emirates and other senior officials at a reception in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Mushrif Palace.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also attended the event, along with Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, ministers, sheikhs, senior officials, citizens, members of the diplomatic corps and state guests.

The President shared his best wishes for the holiday with guests. There were also prayers for the continued peace and prosperity of the UAE and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE unites in celebration

Sheikh Mohamed, in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also received greetings from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Also present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Other senior officials at the event included Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.

During the meeting, those in attendance expressed their shared commitment to securing a bright future for the people of the UAE and building on its achievements and global standing.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, alongside sheikhs and senior officials.

Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, chancellor of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, delivered the sermon and said a spiritual and national value holds deep relevance during Eid.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More on this story
More from this package
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Saudi National Day
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Neighbourhood Watch
War on waste
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Our commentary on Brexit
Tonight's Chat on The National

Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world.

Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others.

Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward.

Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

More on Quran memorisation:
QUARTER-FINAL

Wales 20-19 France

Wales: T: Wainwright, Moriarty. Cons: Biggar (2) Pens: Biggar 2

France: T: Vahaamahina, Ollivon, Vakatawa Cons: Ntamack (2)

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package

Like a Fading Shadow

Antonio Muñoz Molina

Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez

Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

KINGDOM%20OF%20THE%20PLANET%20OF%20THE%20APES
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wes%20Ball%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Owen%20Teague%2C%20Freya%20Allen%2C%20Kevin%20Durand%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package
World Mental Health Day
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

War and the virus
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

More on Quran memorisation:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
E-cigarettes report
World Mental Health Day
Read more from Aya Iskandarani
Plastic tipping points
Plastic tipping point
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Friday

Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)

Valencia v Levante (midnight)

Saturday

Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)

Sunday

Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Saudi National Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More on animal trafficking
School uniforms report
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Transgender report
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
War on waste
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Tomorrow 2021
Scoreline

Switzerland 5

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Price: from Dh122,745

On sale: now

The national orchestra
Our commentary on Brexit
WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

About Karol Nawrocki

• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Whiile you're here
More on Afghanistan
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More on this story:
Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction

Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone.

Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities.

Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed.

Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available.

Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines?

Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family.

Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing.

Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible.

Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions.

Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation.

Source: American Paediatric Association
Transgender report
War on waste
More on Quran memorisation:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Explained
While you're here
COPA DEL REY

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')
Real Madrid (Vazquez 6')

Second leg, February 27

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Updated: June 06, 2025, 11:21 AM`
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAEEid Al Adha 2025
Read next...
President Sheikh Mohamed with senior officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

President hosts UAE Rulers at Eid Al Adha reception

'First day of Eid always feels great': Worshippers mark festival in UAE

Dubai resident 'extremely malnourished' after four years in Iraqi jail

Day of joy as families welcome newborns on Eid Al Adha

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Cartoon for June 6, 2025

Rain expected for UAE Eid Al Adha staycations

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs