President Sheikh Mohamed receives Rulers, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on Eid Al Fitr

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/mothers-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-pays-tribute-to-strength-and-wisdom-of-women/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> hosted the Rulers and Crown Princes of other emirates on Sunday to mark Eid Al Fitr. During the meeting at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi, they "exchanged Eid greetings and warm wishes, praying to God to bless everyone with continued good health and happiness, and to bestow continued prosperity and well-being upon the UAE and its people", state news agency Wam reported. The President received <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Among others at the Eid Al Fitr reception were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.