President Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, during an Eid Al Fitr reception at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Rulers, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on Eid Al Fitr

Eid greetings exchanged in reception at Qasr Al Mushrif

The National

March 30, 2025