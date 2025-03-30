UAE worshippers celebrate Eid Al Fitr with prayers, community spirit and festive gatherings

The Year of Community was the focus of prayers from worshippers marking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/27/eid-al-fitr-weather/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr </a>in Dubai mosques. Musallah Al Eid prayer ground in Bur Dubai, was busy on Sunday morning, as hundreds of worshippers arrived early to secure a place. Worshippers of all ages arrived dressed in their finest attire to offer prayers, after which they greeted others with hugs and handshakes. Once in place and guided by the imam, worshippers in the ground, which can accommodate thousands of people, unfolded their hands from their chests to express their gratitude to Allah. After finishing prayers, worshippers listened to the imam, who gave a small speech. “We ask Allah to return the Eid with joy and happiness on our leaders, country and community. We welcome our Eid with the Year of Community,” said the imam. “Society is a solid structure and its pillars are family, friends, neighbours, the rich and people in need.” Emirati Masoud Al Hashimi, 35, came for prayers with his two children Abdulrahman and Abdullah, 8 and 7. “I am keen to bring them with me every year to understand their traditions and perform Eid prayers. We grew up on coming to prayers,” Mr Al Hashemi told <i>The National</i>. “Eid is joy and gathering with family and friends boosts the bonds between us.” Mr Al Hashemi said he would take his family to his grandfather's home for breakfast and exchange greetings with relatives. For Sayed Mahfooz, 44, Eid prayers are a chance to meet his circle of friends for celebrations as his family is in his native India. “I’ve been a resident in Dubai for 22 years. We always come here to pray after finishing Ramadan. It’s a big joy for all Muslims,” Mr Mahfooz said. “After prayer, we go to prepare food then a picnic with friends. It’s a chance to enjoy the holiday.” Ibrahim Salman, 11, and his brother Mohammed 12, came with their family to perform prayers and to distribute chocolates after finishing prayers. “We come every year for praying and later we give sweets to worshippers. Eid Al Fitr is the day where Ramadan finish and everyone meet together,” said Ibrahim. “It is also a beautiful day as we get gifts from our parents as a reward after finishing Ramadan.” <b>What is Eid Al Fitr?</b> Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal. It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers and the giving of gifts, as well as charitable donations. A public holiday accompanies Eid Al Fitr, with many people taking time off work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region. Both the public and private sector are enjoying a three-days break to mark the occasion. Work will resume on Wednesday, April 2.