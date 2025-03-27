Eid Al Fitr weather: UAE temperatures to hit 37°C on public holiday

UAE temperatures are set to climb in time for the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> break as the end of the country's winter season draws near. The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that the mercury will reach highs of 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai on Saturday, with similarly warm weather expected on Sunday. The NCM's online weather map projects that temperatures will rise to 37°C in the capital and 36°C in Dubai on Monday, which is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The International Astronomical Centre said last week that Eid Al Fitr, which heralds the end of Ramadan, is expected to be celebrated from Monday, which will mean an extended holiday for employees. The country enjoyed a somewhat cooler start to the week - with the mercury dropping to as low as 6.4°C in the mountainous Jebel Jai in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a>. But the National centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday said as the wind dies down, temperatures will gradually increase as the weekend approaches for the start of a public holiday for workers. "North-westerly winds will start decreasing," an NCM forecaster told <i>The National</i>. "The temperatures will increase gradually over the next five days. There will be less wind, so it will be hotter." March is considered the last month of the UAE winter and temperatures typically increase towards the end of the month. But the transition from winter to spring can also bring bouts of unstable weather – sometimes changing several times within 24 hours. "It can change quickly, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/12/05/fog-in-uae-now-more-common-because-of-climate-change-study-finds/" target="_blank">fog</a>, rain and wind in one day," said the forecaster. The wind has been kicking up dust in places and reducing visibility. Conditions are cloudy in some areas, with a few rain showers. The NCM on Wednesday said winds could reach speeds of up to 40kph and warned the sea will be rough in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabian-gulf" target="_blank">Arabian Gulf</a> at times. In its latest five-day bulletin, the NCM said Thursday could bring more cloudy weather, with humidity in parts, during the night and Friday morning, along with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Similar conditions are expected on Friday and the weekend, with the NCM warning of fog in places even until Monday when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-holidays-2025/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> holiday is expected to begin. Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The first day of the festival coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal. Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the dawn fajr prayer, and last for three days. Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them “Eid Mubarak”. The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/25/uae-hotels-primed-for-exceptional-eid-as-staycation-bookings-surge/" target="_blank">UAE's hotels are gearing up for a busy few days</a>, with booking levels already up to about 60 per cent, with some operators forecasting full occupancy. Demand is being driven by many factors including a preference for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">staycations</a>, with one hospitality company saying last-minute bookings from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank">Gulf</a> countries were a key driver and another experiencing “remarkable momentum”. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed last week that the Eid break would run from Sunday, March 30, until Tuesday, April 1, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days. The ministry confirmed the public holiday would be held from Sunday, March 30, until Wednesday, April 2, if the duration of Ramadan is 30 days.