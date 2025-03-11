UAE weather: Rain falls across country, with more showers forecast this week

People across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> woke up to rain on Tuesday, with the National Centre of Meteorology forecasting more showers later this week. Rain alerts were issued in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>, <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah" target="_blank">Fujairah</a>, <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> and <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/fujairah" target="_blank">Umm Al Quwain</a>, with the NCM predicting light to moderate rain over coastal and western areas. Blowing dust was also forecast, with light to moderate north-easterly winds. Thunder and lightning strikes were reported in parts of Dubai, with a video shared by Storm Centre on social media showing lightning near Jebel Ali. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast on Wednesday, with cloudy conditions expected and moderate north-westerly winds set to blow dust. Rain is forecast in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai between 8am and 12pm, the Windy weather app shows. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with light rainfall and a drop in temperatures. Rainfall is expected to ease going into the weekend, with cloudy conditions expected on Friday, as well as possible fog or mist. Similar weather is expected on Saturday, with the NCM stating there is a high probability of fog or mist and a high chance of humidity going into Sunday morning. Temperatures are set to remain stable in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the next five days, with highs of 30°C in the emirates on Tuesday and lows of 24°C. The temperatures will remain consistent until Sunday, when highs of 29°C are forecast, alongside lows of 22°C. Heavy rain hit the UAE last month, with the Northern Emirates most affected. Temperatures usually rise steadily from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/19/first-day-spring-uae-2024-equinox/" target="_blank">spring</a> and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the UAE's summer months, from June to the end of September. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/19/live-weather-rain-dubai-airport/" target="_blank">Stormy weather pummelled the UAE in April 2024</a>, with the NCM reporting that the daily rainfall total, which reached 142mm in Dubai and 254.8mm in parts of Al Ain, was the highest since records began in 1949. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/11/uae-braces-for-more-frequent-rainfall-as-experts-predict-30-per-cent-rise/" target="_blank">Dr Mohammad Al Ebri</a>, director of meteorology at the NCM, said the heavy rain was the result of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate change</a> and predicted more wet weather in future. “There will be between 20 to 30 per cent more rainfall in the future due to climate change,” Dr Al Ebri said in November. "The highest average of rainfall was in April 2003 when 48.9mm fell, but the average of April 2024 was 102mm. It was exceptional." He also predicted the temperature will increase by 1.7°C by the end of the century. “It’s expected the average temperatures will increase in the future causing more light storms, which means an increase of heavy rainfall, floods, hail and lightning,” he added. “The intense weather conditions in April 2024 can happen again. We should be ready and prepared for these scenarios.” Mohamed Al Dhanhani of Dubai Municipality said it had already implemented road projects to tackle heavy rain in the future. “About 90 per cent of these points were solved," he said. "We have short and long-term projects to increase the water drainage in the key points and install pumps for emergencies to ensure smooth movement on roads."