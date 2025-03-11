Rain has fallen across the UAE, with thunder and lightning reported in parts of Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE weather: Rain falls across country, with more showers forecast this week

Weather alerts issued in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain

The National

March 11, 2025