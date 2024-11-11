UAE rain: Experts predict 30 per cent rise in rainfall and more storms

The intense <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/04/22/uae-rain-climate-change/" target="_blank">rain and floods</a> that hit parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> last April might happen again, with experts predicting a 30 per cent increase in rainfall in the future. Dr Mohammad Al Ebri, director of meteorology at the National Centre of Meteorology, said this is due to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate change</a>. “There will be between 20 to 30 per cent more rainfall in the future due to climate change. The highest average of rainfall was in April 2003 when 48.9 millimetres fell, but the average of April this year was 102mm. It was exceptional,” Dr Al Ebri said during a discussion event on Monday. He also predicted the temperature will increase by 1.7°C by the end of the century. “It’s expected the average temperatures will increase in the future causing more light storms, which means an increase of heavy rainfall, floods, hail and lightning,” he added. “The intense weather conditions in April this year can happen again. We should be ready and prepared for these scenarios.” The NCM presentation was part of a discussion event entitled "Natural disasters and crisis management", held in the Dubai Police Officer's Club. Experts from different government entities discussed solutions and preparedness for the weather to ensure public safety. As the UAE experienced its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/18/dubai-floods-rain-cars/" target="_blank">largest day of rainfall</a> in 75 years this year, the experts formed a special committee to come up with practical solutions to deal with rainfall and flooding in the future. The committee includes the National Emergency and Disasters Management Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority and the NCM. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chief of police and public security in Dubai, emphasised the need for quick, urgent, and strategic steps to tackle the problem. “Early warning, having community support, co-operation between government entities and intensive efforts can enhance our ability to recover from heavy rainfall and protect lives and properties,” Lt Gen Tamim said during the session. Based on the rainfall in the last four years, Dubai Police set 14 key points on Dubai roads always affected by rainfall. The April 16 storm caused heavy disruption as streets and basement parking areas were flooded, transport operations were stalled, businesses and logistical services were shut down and people were stuck in offices and metro stations. The NCM said the highest rainfall reported between April 14-17 this year was 259mm at Khitam Al Shiklah area in Al Ain, while in Al Marmoom area in Dubai 219mm was recorded. Advising all private and public sector employees to stay at home or work remotely can reduce the effect of floods on the roads, Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief at Dubai Police, said. Mohammed Al Danhani of Dubai Municipality said they have already implemented projects on the key points on the roads to solve rainfall problems in the future. “About 90 per cent of these points were solved. We have short and long-term projects to increase the water drainage in the key points and install pumps for emergencies to ensure smooth movement on roads,” Mr Al Danhani said. The experts agreed a set of recommendations to be discussed and implemented by the committee, such as: having a unified emergency phone number for questions from the general public, upgrading the first response system and educating the public about following safety procedures and what they should do during such incidents.