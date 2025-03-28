Eid Al Fitr: Dubai announces free parking for public holiday

Dubai motorists will enjoy free parking in celebration of the Eid Al Fitr holiday, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Charges will be waived in public parking areas - except in multi-storey car parks - during the festivities, but the exact number of days drivers will benefit is still to be determined.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said parking will be free of charge for the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, which follows Ramadan.

The first day of Shawwal coincides with the start of Eid Al Fitr, which will begin on either Sunday or Monday.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee will convene tomorrow evening to attempt to sight the new crescent Moon, which heralds the start of a new Islamic month.

If the moon is sighted, Saturday will be the final day of Ramadan, with Eid beginning on Sunday. But astronomers expect that the moon will not be sighted, meaning Ramadan will last for a full 30 days, with Eid commencing on Monday.

If Eid begins on Sunday, the public holiday will run until Tuesday. If it starts on Monday, the holiday will extend until Wednesday, meaning an additional day of free parking.

Transport timings

The RTA said the Dubai Metro will be operational from 5am until 1am on Saturday, then from 8am until 1am on Sunday, and from 5am until 1am from Monday to Wednesday.

Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am until 1am, from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 1am on Sunday.

