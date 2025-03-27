12 ways to wish someone a happy Eid Al Fitr

As families and friends prepare to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday in mosques and homes, it is a good time to brush up on greetings.

When it comes to seasonal salutations, there are more options than the frequently used and perfectly serviceable Eid Mubarak, which translates to “blessed Eid”. In addition to passing on good vibes for the future, these Eid greetings include nods to health, family and spirituality.

Here are 12 Arabic greetings to use, apart from Eid Mubarak.

1. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair

Translated to: “Wishing you blessings throughout the year,” this is another popular, meaningful greeting. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair is often used when popping over to the family home for that big Eid breakfast. The reply here is wa antum bikhair, which means “may you also be blessed".

2. Asakum min uwadah

This is as much a heartfelt greeting as a prayer for your well-being. Translated to mean: “May you successfully go on to witness many more Eids," this is a common refrain shared across the UAE and the wider GCC. Simply repeat the greeting back in reply.

3. Snin Deyma

The greeting is commonly used in North African Arabic-speaking communities, such as those in Tunisia and Algeria. Meaning “lasting years”, it carries a sentiment similar to the English phrase “many happy returns” and is often used during Eid or other communal celebrations.

4. Ayyamukum sa'eeda

Short and sweet, this is a warm greeting meaning: “May your days be happy." While often heard during Eid, it is versatile enough to be used in other festive social gatherings, such as birthdays and weddings.

5. Taqabal Allah minna wa minkum

This salutation encapsulates translates to: “May Allah accept from you and us." It's a phrase that can be used as an Eid greeting on its own, a neat accompaniment to Eid Mubarak or in reply to any Eid greeting.

6. Bil Afrah Daimeen

Another Gulf favourite, this warm and poetic saying, meaning: "May you always be in joyful occasions", is a timeless expression suitable for family celebrations.

7. Kol sana wa anta tayeb

You don’t get a more Egyptian salutation than this.

Essentially meaning: “Happy birthday to you,” the term is wonderfully malleable and can be used in most instances when you want to congratulate or wish someone all the best. Like many Arabic greetings, the reply is often repeating the last two words of the saying. In this case, it's “wa enta tayeb”, which basically means “and to you as well".

8. Salmeen ghanmeen

Want to deliver an elegant and seldom-used Eid tribute? Try this for size.

This is a well-known, yet sparsely used, GCC greeting, wishing someone both a content and insightful Eid. The response, “fayzeen”, is similarly poetic, meaning “may you have more and prosper".

9. Eid saeed

Sometimes, after a full day of well-wishes and congratulations, finding a zippy Eid greeting is handy.

On that score, you won’t find a phrase more streamlined and casual than Eid saeed, which simply means “happy Eid". That said, it would best to reserve it for the youth and use the other standards for the elderly as a sign of respect.

10. Barakallahu lakum fil Eid

Meaning: "May Allah bless you during Eid," this is a heartfelt tailor-made for the festive season and often exchanged during family gatherings.

11. A'adahu Allah laina wa wlaikum bil khair wa al barakat

This is an Eid greeting full of gratitude for experiencing the blessed holidays. Heard in the Gulf, it means: "May Allah return it to us and to you with goodness and blessings."

12. Atamanna lakum Eidan mali’an bil farah wa al surur

Translated to: "I wish you an Eid full of joy and happiness," this all-encompassing greeting is mostly heard in Syria and Jordan.

A version of this story was first published in April 2024

