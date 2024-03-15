'Mubarak': An Arabic word to describe the best of us

It's a word frequently heard during Ramadan, but is fit for all seasons.

Commonly translated to blessed, mubarak is used as a popular greeting on auspicious days.

Throughout the holy month, you can say Ramadan mubarak (blessed Ramadan), while for Eid Al Fitr, mubarak is a standard salutation.

With Fridays serving as an important day in the Islamic calendar, you may even hear jumaa mubarak used as a greeting at the mosque. Similar to mabrook, mubarak can be used as an expression of congratulations or well wishes.

Hob is the Arabic word for love, but can be used in many contexts

The term has deeper shades of meaning when adopted in various contexts.

A fortunate or lucky person is considered mubarak, hence you may hear it used to describe someone of exceptional talent or by football fans talking about their favourite players.

It also signifies prosperity or abundance. A favourable outcome, whether related to business, or social and spiritual aspects, is considered mubarak.

Islamic scriptures encourage us to live a life that is mubarak – one of contentment and joy, stemming from an existence informed by faith. Indeed, the word appears several times in the Quran, primarily to describe God's various blessings and to emphasise one of Islam’s central tenets of mercy.

This is partly why saying a person is mubarak can be the ultimate character reference, in that it depicts someone of outstanding character who embodies virtuous qualities such as honesty, kindness and generosity.

Perhaps in a way to encourage children to reach this status, a common name given to Muslim boys is Mubarak, or associated monikers such as Barakah.

Positive and aspirational, mubarak is a word that encourages us to show the best version of ourselves.