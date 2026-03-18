Eid Al Fitr 2026 to begin on Friday, UAE announces

Eid Al Fitr will begin in the UAE on Friday, authorities have confirmed.

The country's Moon-sighting committee – a group of senior religious scholars, officials and astronomers – gathered on Wednesday evening to attempt to observe the new crescent moon heralding the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The UAE Council for Fatwa had earlier called on the public to look to the skies to help sight the Moon. As it was not visible, Thursday will be the 30th and final day of Ramadan this year.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr is one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

It is a joyful occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers and the giving of gifts and charitable donations,

This year's festival will be observed against the backdrop of conflict in the region, with the UAE and other Gulf countries continuing to come under attack from Iran.

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas, to ensure the safety of worshippers in the UAE.

The decision was made by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in co-ordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

“The Authority calls on worshippers to adhere to the guidelines and arrive early to perform the Eid prayer in mosques to ensure their safety,” the government media office said on social media.

Extended break for workers

Public and private sector workers will enjoy a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced last month that the holiday for workers would begin on Thursday, March 19. Work will resume on Monday, March 23 for public and private sector employees.