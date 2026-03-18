Eid Al Fitr is predicted to begin on Friday, March 20, across the UAE and Arab world. Antonie Robertson / The National
Eid Al Fitr is predicted to begin on Friday, March 20, across the UAE and Arab world. Antonie Robertson / The National
Eid Al Fitr is predicted to begin on Friday, March 20, across the UAE and Arab world. Antonie Robertson / The National
Eid Al Fitr is predicted to begin on Friday, March 20, across the UAE and Arab world. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held indoors in the UAE to ensure safety

Worshippers encouraged to adhere to guidelines and arrive in mosques early

The National

March 18, 2026

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Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas, to ensure the safety of worshippers in the UAE.

The decision has been been made by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in co-ordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

“The Authority calls on worshippers to adhere to the guidelines and arrive early to perform the Eid prayer in mosques to ensure their safety,” the government media office said on social media.

Eid Al Fitr is predicted to begin on Friday, March 20, across the UAE and Arab world.

Since the onset of the Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.

Two members of the UAE Armed Forces have been martyred while they performed their national duty. Six civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities have been killed.

Updated: March 18, 2026, 5:58 AM
UAEAbu DhabiDubaiEid Al Fitr 2026