Eid Al Fitr to be confirmed on Wednesday by Moon-sighting committee

The start of Eid Al Fitr marking the end of Ramadan will be determined when the UAE Moon-sighting committee meets on Wednesday after the maghrib prayer.

Senior religious scholars, officials and astronomers will meet to assess observations of the Shawwal crescent from across the country.

The UAE Council for Fatwa has called for public sightings of the crescent moon to mark the start of Shawwal 1447 AH, and the 29th day of Ramadan, on Wednesday evening.

Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Friday, making Thursday the 30th and final day of Ramadan, according to astronomical calculations.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the Moon, with each Hijri month beginning only after the sighting of the new crescent.

The Hijri calendar year is also about 11 days shorter than the solar year, which causes Islamic months to shift earlier each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

In 2026, it has been announced that government employees will observe a four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday, with official working hours resuming on Monday.