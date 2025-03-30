UAE families celebrate new beginnings with Eid Al Fitr babies

A baby’s cries at the stroke of midnight signalled an extra special <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/28/president-sheikh-mohamed-exchanges-eid-al-fitr-greetings-with-leaders-of-neighbouring-nations/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> for a Jordanian couple whose second child was born at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Ashraf Joideh and Sahar Allan’s arrival, a boy weighing 3.62kg, was one of the first babies born in the early hours of the special day, and celebrated across the UAE. Mr Joideh said the birth of his second child would bring extra significance to Eid Al Fitr in the years ahead. “The moment I heard our baby cry at midnight, I knew this Eid would be etched in our hearts forever,” he said. “They say Eid is a time of mercy and blessings – and now we have truly experienced it. Our child arrived on this special day, and with that came a lifetime of meaning.” At 12.44am in Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, a boy was born to Indian couple Kadeejath Rishana and Nishad Abdul Rahiman weighing 3kg. The parents are yet to decide on a name for their third child. “This Eid will always hold a deeper meaning for our family,” said Ms Rishana. “We have become five members now and we celebrate both new life and new beginnings.” At Medcare Hospital Sharjah, Portuguese parents Dominique Roseanne and Nour Maarouf celebrated the birth of their first child. The boy, Esa Noureltin, was born at 12.58am to delight his parents. Meanwhile maternity staff at Aster Hospital Al Qusais were also facing a busy start to Eid Al Fitr. At 12.09am, Janarthanan Palanisamy and Nithya Krishnamy were handed a special delivery in time for Eid Al Fitr with the birth of their daughter, Nithya. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby girl on this special Eid Al Fitr,” said Ms Krishnamy. “This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents.” A little later in the morning at Aster Hospital Al Mankhool, Glydel Atienza gave birth to a baby boy she named Ellyan Carl Robea. The birth occurred at 2.29am. The baby’s father, Renel Jay Rebea said his arrival added extra love and light into the world.