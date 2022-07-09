Nurse hospitalised by Covid gives birth to first child on Eid Al Adha

After two years of caring for others on the frontlines of the Covid health pandemic, it was the turn of Indian nurse Sherin Babu to be given extra special care as she gave birth to her first child just minutes into Eid Al Adha.

Ms Babu, who had previously recovered from a serious Covid infection, gave birth to Seria Mary Rony at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi to make the Eid celebrations extra special for her family.

Giving birth in the hospital where she works as an intensive care specialist nurse allowed her to be surrounded by friends and colleagues as she welcomed the healthy new arrival into the world.

Seria was born just after midnight, and weighed 2.86 kilograms.

“Sometimes, such coincidences make us happy,” said Ms Babu.

“I have been working on the frontlines here, and we have seen the ordeal of our patients in the ICU and extended our support to them.

“When I was sick with Covid-19, I got good care from my colleagues.

“Now, I was surrounded by them to welcome my first baby.

“They are like guardians for my baby and me. I will cherish this moment forever as a healthcare worker.”

Ms Babu handled complex Covid-19 cases during the peak of the pandemic and supported long-term Covid-19 patients in the ICU for weeks.

In the course of duty, she caught Covid-19 in June 2021 and had a difficult encounter with the virus.

When her symptoms deteriorated, Ms Babu was admitted to hospital for several days.

Because of her symptoms of severe fever and breathing difficulties, she was admitted to the hospital where she was working.

Ms Babu was discharged a few days later after recovering from complications.

“This Eid Al Adha is so special to us, because Sherin is like family and has been such a brave warrior on the frontlines,” said Dr Walid El-Sherbiny, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Medeor Hospital.

“Because of this, welcoming baby angel Seria on this auspicious day is such a joyful and proud moment for all of us.”

Sherin was the first of a number of women to give birth in the early hours of Eid Al Adha across the nation’s hospitals.

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Abdul Rahman Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed was born to Egyptian couple Omar Abdulrahman Mohamed and Yasmin Sadeq Abdelhamid, and is the first child in the family.

Baby Abdul was born on the stroke of midnight, and weighed a healthy 3kg.

“Our entire family has longed for the baby’s arrival since Yasmin became pregnant,” said Mr Mohamed.

“We didn't expect to give baby Omar a special welcome to the world on Eid Al Adha. His birth on this blessed day has doubled our happiness.”

Meanwhile at NMC Speciality Hospital in Al Ain, Shemeema Puthu gave birth to her second child, Anoush Ahmed, at 12.44am, and was supported by her husband, Noufal Mambullinhalil, an accountant from India.

The baby was delivered at full term and weighed 3.05kg.

Just before 4am, a Emirati baby girl was also born at NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah.

Shahd Ismail Miri was the second child for Ismail Miri, a site supervisor at the House of Wisdom and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority.

"I’m very happy to be a father again to my beautiful precious baby girl,” said Mr Miri.

“I want to thank Allah for this blessing. He bestowed us his blessings on such a holy day. I’m thrilled and elated."