Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the UAE leaders explored strategies to speed up the country’s development.

There was an emphasis on the best ways to improve the quality of life and the welfare of citizens, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the shared responsibility of advancing the nation, preserving its achievements, and ensuring a high standard of living for its people. He added that this work continues under President Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership.

He also said the UAE leadership is united in its goal to build a more prosperous future and establish the country as a leading model of development.

The meeting addressed a range of issues and topics related to government work and its continuing development plans, Wam added, with a focus on improving services.