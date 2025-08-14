Activity in real estate, one of Dubai's most important sectors, rose 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. Bloomberg
Dubai's economy grows 4% in first quarter on diversification boost

GDP hits $32.6 billion as emirate maintains investor appeal

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

August 14, 2025

Dubai's economy grew by 4 per cent annually in the first quarter of 2025, backed by expansion across several key sectors.

The emirate's gross domestic product rose to Dh119.7 billion ($32.6 billion) in the three months that ended in March, Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

The growth was driven by “strong performances” in key sectors, with human health and social work posting the highest year-on-year growth rate at 26 per cent, it said.

Activity in real estate, one of Dubai's most important sectors, rose 7.8 per cent, while financial and insurance grew 5.9 per cent.

“At a time when businesses, investors and entrepreneurs are seeking stability and certainty, Dubai’s sustained and diversified economic growth continues to underscore its global appeal,” said Hadi Badri, chief executive of Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

More to follow …

