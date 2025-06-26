Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE’s ‘exceptional’ tourism sector

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday praised the UAE’s thriving tourism sector.

It followed a report issued by the World Travel and Tourism Council which revealed that the UAE's travel and tourism sector saw its contribution to the country's GDP rise to Dh257.3 billion in 2024, representing 13 per cent of the national economy.

This represents an increase of 3.2 per cent compared to 2023, and a 26 per cent increase compared to 2019, before the pandemic, the state news agency Wam reported.

“In a new indicator of the strength and diversity of our national economy, the World Travel and Tourism Council report highlighted exceptional achievements in the UAE tourism sector, with total international visitor spending exceeding Dh217 billion during the previous year, in addition to domestic tourism spending reaching Dh57 billion,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“The UAE is among the top seven global destinations for international tourism spending, surpassing countries that have preceded us in this field for hundreds of years. We welcome tourists, delight in investors, embrace talents and build the best environment for living, tourism, and visits. Welcome to the world.”

A global leader

Regarding international tourism, the report showed that the UAE is one of the most prominent destinations in the world, as the country received international visitors from major markets, most notably India (14 per cent), the UK (8 per cent), Russia (8 per cent), China (5 per cent), Saudi Arabia (5 per cent), and 60 per cent from the rest of the world.

The report indicated that international visitor spending in the UAE reached approximately Dh217.3 billion in 2024, registering a growth of 5.8 per cent compared to 2023 and a 30.4 per cent increase compared to 2019. Domestic tourism spending, meanwhile, reached Dh57.6 billion, achieving a 2.4 per cent increase compared to 2023 and a 41 per cent increase compared to 2019.

