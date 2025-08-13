Why it’s easier now for Dubai tenants to become homeowners

Dubai’s property market is undergoing a transformation. Once seen as a playground for global investors and luxury buyers, it’s now increasingly accessible for everyday residents, especially first-time homeowners. Thanks to a combination of new government policies, flexible market offerings and an evolving investment landscape, owning a home in Dubai has never been more achievable.

At the heart of this transformation are two major initiatives: the first-time home buyer programme, launched in July, and the expanded golden visa incentives linked to property ownership. Together, they are reshaping how people approach home ownership and real estate investment in the UAE.

The former, a joint initiative from Dubai Land Department and the Department of Economy and Tourism, is a game changer. For the first time, residents who had viewed home ownership as out of reach now have access to tailored mortgage products, priority launch access, preferential pricing and flexible payment plans, all designed to make buying a home more achievable.

One of the most important market trends supporting this shift is the rise of off-plan property sales. These transactions make up most of the residential activity in Dubai, and for good reason. With lower entry prices, extended payment structures and the appeal of buying into new, modern communities, off-plan developments offer a smart starting point for first-time buyers.

Off-plan apartment transactions in Dubai in the second quarter of this year surged 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Dh60.2 billion ($16.4 billion), representing a 37 per cent annual increase, according to estate agency Betterhomes’ residential market report.

Buyers are not only responding to attractive pricing but also to developer reliability, construction speed and long-term lifestyle value.

For most people, buying a home is the biggest financial decision they’ll make. Unlike rent, which is a sunk cost, a mortgage builds equity.

With Dubai’s population growing at more than 10 per cent annually and infrastructure investment continuing to expand, residential property values are well-positioned to appreciate.

Property ownership also acts as a hedge against inflation. As the global cost of living continues to rise, locking in fixed mortgage payments in a stable currency environment like the UAE offers peace of mind. Meanwhile, rental prices in Dubai have been steadily increasing, which makes buying even more financially compelling.

Another powerful incentive is Dubai’s tax environment. There are no property taxes, no inheritance taxes and no capital gains taxes on residential property. In many global cities, these costs can significantly reduce the return on investment.

The link between property ownership and residency has further enhanced Dubai’s appeal. Buyers who invest Dh750,000 or more qualify for a renewable two-year residency visa. Those who invest Dh2 million or more are eligible for the 10-year golden visa, an increasingly popular route for long-term expats, entrepreneurs and retirees seeking lifestyle and financial stability.

Of course, the value of a home isn’t just measured in price per square metre or return on investment. Dubai continues to deliver on the intangibles that matter such as safety, infrastructure, health care, education and connectivity. Ranked among the safest cities globally, with a world-class transportation network and rapidly growing business hubs, Dubai offers prime lifestyle certainty.

Even amid global economic fluctuations and regional unrest, Dubai’s property market has proven resilient. The luxury segment remains active, but what’s especially encouraging is the growth in mid-market and family-orientated communities, reflecting a broader base of end users entering the market.

People are also becoming more selective, partly chasing price, yes, but also assessing developer credibility, construction timelines and community amenities. This is a sign of a healthy market, not a speculative one.

Watch: Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today

For many residents, the monthly rent they’re paying could easily be redirected towards a mortgage, securing their own property instead of financing someone else’s. With flexible payment plans, developer-backed financing and a host of government incentives now available, that transition is now both possible and practical.

But making the leap from renting to owning still requires insight, planning and trusted guidance. Buyers should do their due diligence, understand their financing options and choose communities with a long-term vision, not just short-term appeal. It’s crucial for aspiring homeowners to stay informed and seek out developments that combine quality and community focus.

The future of Dubai real estate is looking more inclusive than ever. For first-time buyers ready to turn rent into return, there’s no better time to start than now.

Emad Saleh is founder and chairman of Amwaj Development

