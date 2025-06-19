The UAE has launched a strategy to double its cumulative FDI to Dh1.3 trillion by 2031. Victor Besa / The National
Business

UAE foreign direct investment hit $45bn in 2024 on economic diversification boost

The 48% annual FDI increase last year is an international vote of confidence in the UAE's economy, said Sheikh Mohammed

Sarmad Khan
June 19, 2025

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, received Dh167 billion ($45.5 billion) in foreign direct investment last year, and the country has its sight firmly set on achieving its aggregate FDI target of Dh1.3 trillion by 2031.

The 48 per cent annual FDI rise in 2024 is a “international vote of confidence in the UAE's economy”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on X on Thursday, citing a report issued by the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

“The UAE accounted for 37 per cent of the total foreign investment flows in the region … (Out of every $100 that comes as foreign investment to the region, $37 of it goes to the UAE),” he said.

The country, also ranked second globally in the number of new foreign direct investment projects, after the US, he added.

Last November, the UAE launched a strategy to double its cumulative FDI to Dh1.3 trillion in the next six years as it continues to push to diversify its economy.

The investment strategy launched at the annual meetings of the UAE government in Abu Dhabi, also aims to triple the cumulative FDI balance to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031, and targets key sectors such as advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

“We have a clear development agenda drawn up by Mohammed bin Zayed. We have a unified team committed to his instructions, and we have a people united around their leadership. This is the secret to our success,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Our message from the UAE: development is the key to stability … and the economy is the most important policy.”

Updated: June 19, 2025, 2:20 PM
EconomyUAE
