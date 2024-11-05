Dubai skyline. The UAE was ranked the second-largest market after the US for greenfield foreign direct investment in 2023. AFP
Dubai skyline. The UAE was ranked the second-largest market after the US for greenfield foreign direct investment in 2023. AFP

Business

Economy

UAE launches strategy to boost FDI to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031

Launch took place at the annual meetings of the UAE government

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

November 05, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week