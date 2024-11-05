UAE launches strategy to boost FDI to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031

The UAE has launched a strategy that aims to increase the cumulative foreign direct investment balance threefold by 2031 to reach Dh2.2 trillion ($599 billion) amid its economic diversification push. The strategy was launched at the annual meetings of the UAE government in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said on X on Tuesday. The UAE had previously set a target to attract Dh550 billion in foreign investment by 2031 and to eventually reach Dh1 trillion by 2051. It also seeks to rank among the top 10 countries globally in terms of attracting FDI. The UAE was ranked the second-largest market after the US for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/01/17/uae-ranks-second-globally-for-greenfield-fdi-in-2023/" target="_blank">greenfield foreign direct investment</a> in 2023, a UN report in June found, as the country continues to boost business <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/03/28/proposed-long-term-commercial-licenses-to-boost-business-ecosystem-in-uae-analysts-say/" target="_blank">with its investor-friendly policies</a>. The Emirates made 1,323 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/04/uae-moves-up-in-global-fdi-confidence-index-amid-diversification-push/" target="_blank">greenfield FDI project announcements</a> last year, up 33 per cent annually, said the UN Conference on Trade and Development in its 2024 <i>World Investment Report</i>. The US had 2,152 greenfield FDI project announcements last year, while the UK (1,184), India (1,058) and Germany (1,036) round out the top five. The UAE gained two places in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/09/aim-congress-uae-ranked-third-largest-fdi-market-globally-in-2023/" target="_blank">ranking of top destinations </a>for greenfield projects, after entering the top five in 2022. <i>More to follow …</i>