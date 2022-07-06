UAE offers incentives to attract 300 digital companies under new FDI programme

The UAE is offering incentives to attract hundreds of international digital companies to set up in the country as part of a new programme to draw more foreign direct investment and position itself as a global tech hub.

Under the first phase of the NextGenFDI initiative, the UAE aims to attract 300 digital companies within the next six months to one year, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade, said at the launch of the programme on Wednesday.

Incentives include a faster business set-up process, better access to finance, easier visa procedures and attractive commercial and residential leasing terms.

"We're competing with the big boys now, the competition in the last [few] years was with the region, now we're moving to become a global hub," Mr Al Zeyoudi said.

More to follow...