Sheikh Mohammed announces national strategy to tackle drug abuse

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has described drugs as a “societal cancer” and a “scourge”. Sheikh Mohammed made his comments as he announced a National Strategy for Combatting Drugs.

The scheme was unveiled after the first day of the government's annual meetings in Abu Dhabi. Under the anti-drugs strategy deterrents against drug dealers will be ramped up alongside the development of treatment and rehabilitation centres, according to Sheikh Mohammed's posts on X.

“Drugs are a scourge, a loss, an addiction, an illusion and a societal cancer that everyone must join together to fight,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Today, as part of the Cabinet meeting, we approved the National Strategy for Combatting Drugs, which includes enhancing deterrence against local dealers and traffickers, pursuing them internationally, developing treatment and rehabilitation centres, raising awareness among all segments of society, and establishing correctional centres for convicted individuals, among other mechanisms.”

The goal of the annual meetings is to create an agenda for the government in 2025. More than 500 officials are taking part in the event, which is being hosted in Abu Dhabi this week. During a session of the UAE Cabinet as part of the annual meetings, an update was offered on the progress of the federal government housing plans in the country.

The percentage of Emiratis owning a home has increased from 76 to 91 per cent in four years, Sheikh Mohammed added. “The period of obtaining a home has been reduced from four years to one year,” he wrote on X. “Since its establishment, more than 90,000 citizens have benefitted from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, with a budget of Dh60 billion.”

The number of pending housing applications has dropped from 13,000 to just 650, he added.

