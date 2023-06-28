Drug abuse is an issue that concerns us all

No society should consider itself immune to the dangers posed by drug abuse. For the families of those caught in the grip of addiction, the struggle to help their loved ones can be a frightening, lonely and disorienting experience.

This is why a heartfelt appeal earlier this week from Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, will resonate with many. Speaking to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday, Sheikha Fatima rightly identified addiction as “one of the most prominent social, health, security and economic challenges facing people all over the world”.

“It targets our young men and women, the cherished core of our hearts, and seeks to dismantle the social fabric of families,” she added.

Sheikha Fatima’s words come in a week when the scale of the drug problem was clear to see. A new report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime found that in 2021, 13.2 million people around the world were injecting drugs, a figure that was 18 per cent higher than previously estimated. Globally, more than 296 million people used drugs that year, an increase of 23 percent over the previous decade. The number of people who suffer from drug use disorders, meanwhile, skyrocketed to 39.5 million, a 45 per cent increase in a decade.

Three men who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 2.2 million Captagon tablets in boxes labeled as containing dried apricots, were arrested by Abu Dhabi Police in May. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police.

In this region, much work has gone into stopping the illegal flow of drugs. In May, Abu Dhabi Police seized two million Captagon tablets hidden in dried apricot boxes. Less than two weeks later, Saudi forces found 1.4 million Captagon pills stashed in a shipment of wooden panels. This week, it was reported that a global crime-fighting coalition involving 22 countries – including the UAE – seized more than 55 tonnes of drugs valued at $750 million and made 597 arrests in a two-month operation.

Aside from the law-enforcement aspect of this complex problem, Sheikha Fatima’s statement has helped to highlight the human cost of drug abuse, in which families often bear the brunt of addiction. This is why rehabilitation is forming a key part of the UAE’s approach to tackling illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet revealed a crime-fighting plan to tackle drug importation and distribution. But along with these measures, the National Council Against Drugs, led by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also made a commitment to improve the treatment of addicts.

This forms part of a holistic approach to the issue of drug abuse. In addition to cracking down on drug traffickers, the government and police forces in the Emirates have also approached the problem from a health angle, offering help and support to addicts trying to turn their lives around. Three years ago this month, for example, an online service called the Chance for Hope was established in Abu Dhabi to provide a lifeline to people battling drug addiction.

The idea of a collective response is a progressive one. Families should know that there is professional help available and that there are simple steps they can take to nip the problem in the bud. Speaking last week, Col Mohamed Al Mansoori of Abu Dhabi Police said vigilance in the family was important “because it is easier to prevent an addiction than get treated for it”.

“We don’t ask that you spy on your kids but get to know them and their friends, what their interests and hobbies are. The fight against drugs is a collaborative effort,” he added. “We can’t enter each and every home, but we are here to support you around the clock.”

This is a message that, when taken alongside a robust police and intelligence response to drug dealing and trafficking, should reassure the community and let people know they are not facing this trial alone.