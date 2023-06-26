Sheikha Fatima makes plea for parents to help in the fight against drugs

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has urged parents to stay alert to the dangers posed to their children by drug addiction.

She made an impassioned appeal to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on Monday.

Protecting young people against drug abuse is one of the most significant challenges facing communities all over the world, Sheikha Fatima said.

Her comments came as the General Women’s Forum, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, held a special event to address the subject on Wednesday, called Join Us to Prevent It.

“It is a great concern of the state to be able to protect the safety and the future of the nation from the epidemic of drugs,” said Sheikha Fatima.

“This is one of the most prominent social, health, security and economic challenges facing people all over the world.

“It targets our young men and women, the cherished core of our hearts, and seeks to dismantle the social fabric of families.”

Sectors must come together

The UAE Cabinet announced a plan earlier this month to tackle the importing and distribution of drugs.

The project included the National Council Against Drugs, headed by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The council was created to enhance the level of co-operation between international drug enforcement agencies, as well as strengthen the ties between local authorities and federal ministries.

Providing earlier means of detection and improving the treatment of addicts are other key goals.

“It is necessary for all sectors to come together and support the state’s endeavours to reduce the harm caused by drugs,” said Sheikha Fatima.

“This can be achieved through raising awareness and educating all members of society about the dangers this problem poses to society.”

Col Mohamed Al Mansoori, from Abu Dhabi Police, also spoke at the forum.

“Drug abuse can only be stopped with collaborative efforts from parents, the community and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“It is important for parents to be aware of potential red flags that suggest their children could be in danger of drug addiction.”

The warning signs

Tell-tale signs, he said, included sudden weight loss, unexplained scars and markings on the body, a sudden drop in academic performance, medication in the home going missing, slurred speech or talking too fast.

Other indicators to be aware of included staying up later than usual, being out of the family home for long periods and asking for large sums of cash.

“Vigilance is important because it is easier to prevent an addiction than get treated for it,” said Col Al Mansoori.

“We don’t ask that you spy on your kids but get to know them and their friends, what their interests and hobbies are.

“The fight against drugs is a collaborative effort. We can’t enter each and every home but we are here to support you around the clock.”

Dubai Customs assisted authorities in Canada earlier this month in tracking down and seizing 547kg of drugs.

Police in Abu Dhabi seized two million Captagon tablets last month, which were hidden in dried apricot boxes.

Smugglers had planned to sell some of the tablets in the UAE before exporting the rest, police said.

The Chance for Hope scheme was announced in Abu Dhabi in 2020. The online service allows drug users and their families to request rehabilitation treatment.

“The world banded together and defeated a deadly virus in two years,” said Col Al Mansoori.

“I am confident that if we join efforts, we will also win the war against drugs.”