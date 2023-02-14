Sheikh Saif bin Zayed: Excellence in governments helps speed up countries' development

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said excellence in governments is a major driving force in speeding up countries' development.

In a recorded speech on the first day of the World Government Summit, Sheikh Saif said achieving high standards in governments helps to improve performance and keep pace with global trends.

"Excellence in the government sector is one of the most important foundations on which governments rely to raise their level of performance in order to reach the levels of global leadership," he said.

“Governments and their institutions must adopt the concepts of excellence and quality as a basis for providing pioneering government services and enhance their proactivity in order to address challenges and keep pace with changing and accelerating global trends."

He said the summit is an "important platform for exchanging experiences, sharing best practices, creating solutions, ensuring continuous learning, and transforming visions into reality and ideas into projects”.

Five awards will be presented at the summit, for the best minister, best M-government, edge of government, global universities challenge and global government excellence.