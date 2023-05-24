UAE Cabinet launches platform to help Emiratis who are building new home

The UAE Cabinet has established a new platform that will help Emiratis who are building a home.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who chaired the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, said the Cabinet had launched the platform, the name of which means "home" in Arabic.

It will provide citizens with construction solutions, banking facilities and exclusive offers during the building of their homes.

"The goal is to enable citizens to benefit from the same commercial facilities that government entities receive during construction, with the aim of reducing costs and improving quality," said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) board of directors, with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as chairman.

"The authority manages the investments and development of the assets of the Federal Government and aims to raise the income of the Emirates' budget through these investments," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Two years ago, EIA launched an investment strategy that aimed to double the size of its assets within 10 years.

It planned to achieve this goal by investing in new sectors or increasing investment through its existing assets, which will help it generate more returns.

Since its launch in 2007, the authority has created a federal investment establishment that handles assets allocated by the federal government.

Cop28 projects

The Cabinet also approved 78 environmental projects to be carried out by the UAE in preparation for hosting Cop28 in November.

"These initiatives include national strategies to reduce carbon emissions, regulate the use of solar energy products, promote sustainable tourism and other initiatives that support sustainable and environmentally friendly development in the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Last month more than 150 ministers and senior officials took part in a Green Retreat, setting out the UAE's crucial climate-change goals in the run-up to the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

The event brought together high-level representatives from federal and local government, leading private-sector companies and prominent business leaders with the shared mission of furthering plans to safeguard the planet.

Sheikh Mohammed also said the Cabinet reviewed the results and achievements of the UAE Food Security Council, which included the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative in collaboration with the US, the establishment of a global agricultural innovation platform in co-operation with the World Economic Forum, the creation of the Dubai Food Technology Valley and other projects.

Service exports

The Cabinet also approved the Council of Ministers' agenda for developing service exports, which will focus on education, medical tourism, conventional and Islamic financial services and the creative economy.

"The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programmes to support the international exports of UAE companies in these sectors," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We also reviewed the country's foreign trade report in 2022, where our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the Dh2.2 trillion barrier for the first time."