President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the leaders spoke with guests at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis.

They also discussed issues related to the UAE, including current and future programmes that contribute to improving the quality of citizens’ lives.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The majlis was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the board of trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed and several sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.