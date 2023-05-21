Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reveals best and worst government services

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has revealed which government services are seen as the best and the worst in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that the results were based on the findings from a tool to measure customer satisfaction.

The public viewed the issuing of passports and driving licences to be the best government services.

At the bottom of the pile were booking medical appointments and the attestation of education certificates.

“On top of the best services, according to the public, is the issuance of passports and driver's licences, which practically take less time,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“At the bottom of the list are the services of attestation and equivalence of educational certificates and booking medical appointments.”

Read More Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives spends Dh1.4bn on aid in 2022

The results came from the “government services observatory”, a customer satisfaction rating tool launched at the start of the year.

More than 1,400 government services were evaluated at a rate of 1 million per month.

“The method of transparency and announcing the results is a guarantee of continuous development and improvement,” said Sheikh Mohammed.