A Closer Look: The impact of the worst storm in UAE history

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

On April 16, the UAE was hit with torrential weather so bad the country is still recovering more than a week later.

Flooding in Dubai and Sharjah submerged entire cars and houses were abandoned as the water level rose dramatically.

Full-scale efforts from authorities to distribute water pumps and other emergency services meant that much of the country was dry the next day. However, for some residents the ongoing consequences of the storm means they are still in dire need of help.

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's Communities Editor Ramola Talwar Badam to hear how government initiatives have been set up to help those most in need and which areas of the country were worst affected.

Read more

Sheikh Hamdan approves free temporary housing, food and aid for flood-affected residents

Volunteers use dinghys to float supplies to Sharjah residents almost a week after floods

The aftermath of Dubai flooding: in pictures