Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid to be sent to Sudan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the sending of urgent humanitarian aid to Sudan to help displaced citizens affected by the recent conflict.

The aid will consist of food and ration parcels, which will be delivered through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was always keen to support its brotherly countries. He stressed the depth of UAE and Sudan's bilateral relations and the cultural and historical ties between the countries.

Fighting is continuing in Sudan in the power struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN refugee agency on Monday said more than 800,000 people could flee Sudan as a result of the clashes between the rival factions.

The migration could place a strain on neighbouring countries in the region already struggling to recover from drought and years of instability.

The estimate includes about 580,000 Sudanese, while the others are refugees from elsewhere living temporarily in the country.

To date. more than 73,000 people have arrived in neighbouring countries from Sudan since the fighting began on April 15.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled to Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan, some of the world's poorest countries.