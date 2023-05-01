UN sending envoy to Sudan amid 'unprecedented' situation

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

The UN is sending an envoy to Sudan as the country enters its third week of conflict.

The decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came after several 72-hour ceasefires were continuously breached by the warring paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Sudan's army.

The death toll continued to rise, with reports emerging of hospitals and blood banks being looted, and ambulances being prevented from reaching their destinations.

“The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan … we are extremely concerned,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

UN emergency relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths, who will serve as the envoy, said separately that Sudan's humanitarian situation was reaching a breaking point.

Mr Griffiths was the UN envoy to Yemen until 2021.

“I am on my way to the region to explore how we can bring immediate relief to the millions of people whose lives have turned upside down overnight,” he said on Sunday.

However, rampant looting of humanitarian offices and warehouses has depleted most of the UN's supplies, he said.

"We are exploring urgent ways to bring in and distribute additional supplies,” Mr Griffiths said.

The “obvious solution” would be to stop the fighting, he said.

Palestinian evacuees out of Sudan arrive at Rafah crossing, between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip. Heavy armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have occurred in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since April 15. EPA

More than 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands forced to leave their homes for safer locations within the country or abroad since the conflict erupted on April 15.

The UN says the fighting had left 75,000 people displaced in Sudan while 20,000 had fled to neighbouring Chad, 4,000 to South Sudan and 3,500 to Ethiopia.

About 6,000 people, most of them women, have sought refuge in the neighbouring Central African Republic over the past two weeks, the UN refugee agency told AFP.

“The number is made up of 70 per cent women, 15 per cent girls, 10 per cent men and 400 repatriated,” said the UNHCR in a tweet on Saturday.

Mr Griffiths said families were struggling to gain access to water, food, fuel and other commodities, with others unable to leave some of the worst-hit areas due to the prohibitive cost of transport.

Urgent health care “is severely constrained, raising the risk of preventable death”, he said.

Five containers of intravenous fluids and other emergency supplies docked in Port Sudan are awaiting clearance by authorities, he said.