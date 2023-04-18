Sudan crisis latest updates: Warring factions battle for control

<div><h2><strong>What is happening in Sudan? Why two generals are fighting for dominance</strong></h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/18/22eced3e-08d9-4f24-814f-5a67c4bbced2.jpg" /><figcaption>Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (right) and Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. photos: AFP</figcaption></figure><p><em>Hamza Hendawi reports:</em></p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/04/17/sudan-khartoum-violence-clashes/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>’s latest bout of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/04/17/sudan-conflict-fighting-clashes-khartoum/" target="_blank">civil strife</a> is ostensibly a fight over the principle of one nation, one army. It’s a battle between two generals vying for dominance at a time when the nation is striving to shift to democratic rule.</p><p>Curiously, the two generals — army chief and military ruler <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/01/09/sudans-gen-al-burhan-says-elected-government-will-control-the-military/" target="_blank">Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a> and commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — have been loosely allied since 2019.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/04/17/sudan-fighting-a-war-between-two-generals-jostling-for-power-and-domination/">Read more</a></p></div></div>