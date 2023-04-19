Egyptian soldiers captured by Sudan's paramilitary moved to Khartoum, RSF says

The paramilitary force that is fighting Sudan's army in Khartoum and across much of the country said on Wednesday it had moved Egyptian soldiers captured in the north of the country to Khartoum.

A statement from the Rapid Support Forces said the Egyptians, captured at a military base in the city of Meroe north of Khartoum last Saturday, had been taken to the Sudanese capital.

It did not say why they were moved or how many were being held.

The statement, however, coincided with the emergence on Wednesday of online footage purporting to show Sudanese soldiers at the Meroe base after it was retaken from the RSF.

Egypt has said its soldiers were there as part of a training mission under a military protocol signed with Sudan and denied that it was taking sides in the conflict.

Cairo has repeatedly called for the soldiers' repatriation, but the RSF maintains they will be returned to Egypt when the circumstances permit.

“We would like to assure the families and the government of Egypt that the soldiers who were at the Meroe base are all well and being taken care of,” said the RSF statement.

“They will be repatriated when the circumstances allow that and according to the conditions the country is going through.”

A video clip posted online last week showed RSF fighters forcing a group of Egyptian soldiers to crawl on their bellies. An RSF soldier was seen hitting one of them and heard abusing them.

While the clip showed a half dozen Egyptian soldiers, some of whom appeared terrified, it is believed that the contingent at the base numbered as high as 30.

The clip has triggered an outcry in Egypt, with social media users airing their anger and demanding retribution, but there has been no public official comment to date.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's government forged close military ties with Sudan following the removal from power in 2019 of dictator Omar Al Bashir, whose 29-year rule saw relations between Cairo and Khartoum often fraught with tension.

Forces from the two neighbours frequently held joint war games.

Egypt has traditionally viewed its neighbour to the south as an extension of its national security sphere.

However, its latest endeavours to establish close relations with Khartoum were in part motivated by Cairo's wish to put pressure on Ethiopia, which is building a dam on the Nile that Egypt says threatens its vital share of the river's water.

Gen Mohamed Dagalo, commander of Sudan's Rapid support Forces, a powerful paramilitary that has been fighting the army since Saturday. Reuters

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has visited Egypt at least three times since the 2019 removal of Al Bashir and been accorded a head-of-state reception, complete with a guard of honour.

In contrast, RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo has visited once in the same time frame.

Mr El Sisi this week reviewed the conflict in Sudan with his top commanders, saying later in televised comments that Egypt was prepared to mediate and that his government was in contact with the warring sides.

“We hope that we have this force back as soon as possible,” he said, emphasising that the contingent captured in northern Sudan was a “token” force deployed there for joint exercises.

“This must be clear to all of us as a nation that that contingent was not there to support one side against the other. That talk is nonsense.”