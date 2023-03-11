Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Mr Guterres accepts invitation to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations on Friday. Photo: @COP28_UAE
Mar 11, 2023
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 president-designate, at the United Nations on Friday.

During their meeting, they discussed a "common understanding" that the world is seriously "off-track" in efforts to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C, Mr Guterres said in a statement.

“Major and disruptive actions, especially by all major emitters, are required to get back on track,” he noted.

The two also discussed the need for significant reforms to Multilateral Development Banks, which support a green transition in the global South by helping to unlock additional climate finance.

Currently in the US as part of a global tour ahead of the climate talks taking place in the UAE in November, Dr Al Jaber met climate envoy John Kerry at the White House on Thursday to discuss opportunities for accelerating climate action on the road to Cop28 in Dubai.

Updated: March 11, 2023, 3:43 AM
