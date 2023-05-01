Arab League urges Sudan rivals to strike 'inclusive' peace deal

The 22 permanent members of the Arab League have met in Cairo for the second time this month to discuss the latest developments in the war in Sudan.

The meeting was the resumption of an emergency session convened by the league earlier this month when the war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces first broke out.

Sudan’s ambassador in Cairo Alsadek Omar Abdullah told a news outlet that the meeting's main agenda focused on updating member states on their ambassadors’ latest efforts to end the conflict, which has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 500 and the displacement of more than 70,000, according to UN data.

The meeting’s agenda also included a discussion on how Arab countries can help evacuate those displaced by the fighting, the worst of which is focused in the country’s western Darfur region, Mr Abdullah told Al Ain news.

Following the meeting, Jordan’s ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh told Petra News Agency that any solution to the conflict must be reached internally so it reflects the will and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

He added that the solution must be solved without outside influence.

The member states reaffirmed their earlier calls on both sides to stop the violence and to think of the Sudanese people’s well-being before all.

A statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry echoed the league’s call for a peaceful end to the conflict.

The death toll in Sudan has continued to rise since the conflict erupted on April 15, with reports emerging of hospitals and blood banks being looted, and ambulances being prevented from reaching their destinations.

The increased incidence of looting and other crimes was also on the agenda of Monday’s Arab League meeting, Mr Abdullah said.