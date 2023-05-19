President Sheikh Mohamed orders electricity subsidies for Emirati farmers

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered new financial assistance for low-income Emirati farm owners in the form of electricity subsidies.

The President directed the Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water and Electricity, which primarily serves the Northern Emirates, to provide the monthly subsidies from July.

The support is in line with the aims of the country's leadership to provide a decent standard of living for citizens.

In July 2022, Sheikh Mohamed announced a Dh28 billion ($7.6 billion) social support package to provide lower-income Emirati families with subsidies for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

The President said the existing social support programme for citizens would be restructured to raise annual financial assistance from Dh2.7 billion to Dh5 billion.

The total social support budget was doubled from Dh14 billion.

Led by the Ministry of Community Development, the programme offers aid for housing, food, fuel, electricity and water, in addition to temporary financial support for unemployed citizens over the age of 45.

The initiative also sets out a series of allowances for Emiratis.

All of the measures are for Emirati households with a total household income of up to Dh25,000.

The programme supported 47,000 Emirati families in its first month.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, approved a Dh85.4 billion community master plan to build 76,000 homes and residential plots for citizens in the capital over the next five years.

The long-term investment will support efforts to develop integrated community housing and neighbourhoods across the emirate.

The major project will encompass community and recreational amenities, including the construction of a number of mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces.