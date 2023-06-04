Dubai Customs assists Canada in 547kg drug haul

Dubai Customs has assisted Canadian authorities in tracking and obtaining more than 547kg of drugs.

The contraband was discovered in shipping containers from an Asian country, destined for Canada, according to reports from state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

No further details about the haul were revealed.

“We commend the Dubai Customs officers for their exceptional work in intelligence analysis, shipment tracking and the seamless exchange of information and expertise in all aspects of security and customs operations with various entities," said Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, director-general of Dubai Customs and chief executive of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Khaled Al Mansouri, director of the customs intelligence department at Dubai Customs, said combating international crime is a core focus of Dubai Customs.

“The aim is to bolster the UAE's standing in global security," said Mr Al Mansouri.

"The government organisation dedicates all its resources and capabilities to safeguarding the global supply chain.

"With internally developed innovative systems, Dubai Customs effectively analyses data and monitors high-risk operations, driven by its skilled workforce.”

Mr Musabih also outlined the pivotal role played by Dubai Customs in strengthening ties between the UAE and other countries.

“Their primary focus is on facilitating smooth trade operations, fostering increased commercial exchange and collaborating to combat organised crimes," he said.

"These efforts have earned widespread acclaim from the World Trade Organisation, the World Customs Organisation and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), further enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness.”

The discovery by Dubai Customs is the latest in a string of seizures made by its officers.

In May, Dubai Customs stopped an Asian passenger smuggling more than 7kg of marijuana through the emirate's main airport. It was revealed that in the days before that Dubai Customs had seized more than 30 tonnes of a widely smuggled species of Indian tree as part of a crackdown on the illegal wildlife and plant trade.

Dubai Customs seized large quantities of narcotics in a double operation at ports in the emirate in March. Officers from Sea Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs seized 32.8 million narcotic pills hidden in a shipment of food and medical equipment as part of operation Double Strike. Inspectors also seized 1.2 million Captagon pills, weighing 227kg at Deira Wharfage Customs Centre.

