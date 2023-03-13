Sheikha Fatima honoured for ‘big heart and soul‘ behind her humanitarian efforts

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, on Monday received the 2023 International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (Dihad) conference.

The accolade was presented by the Dihad International Scientific Advisory Board (Disab) based in Geneva, Switzerland, in recognition of her unwavering support of those in need.

She is the first woman to receive the honour in 19 years.

Sheikha Fatima has played a leading role in improving the lives and conditions of people in the UAE, as well as supporting women globally, and helping survivors of last month's earthquake in Syria and Turkey receive medical treatment in the Emirates.

Disab also honoured her with the title of Mother of Peace due to her commitment to spreading kindness and compassion.

The award was presented by Dr Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State and adviser to Sheikha Fatima, at the Dihad opening ceremony.

READ MORE In 50 years we achieved what takes centuries, says Sheikha Fatima

"Her Highness is one that has been blessed with a big heart and a soul that yearns for giving and today marks an incredible recognition for her efforts in bettering humanity," said Dr Al Shamsi.

The Dihad International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief is presented in recognition of international figures and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting people in need around the world.

“Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has shown us all what it means to be an outstanding figure in the humanitarian world, and we are pleased to present her with this award in high recognition of her long history and commitment to all people around the world,” said Gerhard Putman-Cramer, director of Disab.