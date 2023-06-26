Hajj is rebounding, and not a moment too soon

One of the world’s great journeys begins today, as the Hajj draws more than two million Muslims to Makkah, Saudi Arabia and its environs. This year’s number of pilgrims is more than double that of last year, when many pandemic restrictions were still in effect. Undertaking the pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and something every Muslim is expected to complete at least once in their lifetime.

Today, Hajj is accessible to more people than ever before. In ancient times, the journey to Makkah was notoriously fraught – many would die along the way. The invention of trains, cars and aeroplanes paved the way for unprecedented numbers of pilgrims – 2019’sHajj, the last before the Covid-19 pandemic, saw 2.6 million of them. The sheer scale of human movement was a significant challenge for authorities to manage.

By 2030, however, Saudi Arabia wants to host six million Hajj visitors. A host of innovations have made that ambition possible to achieve. Since 2019, a high-speed train has regularly transported pilgrims and other travellers between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in just two hours – a trip that took Islam’s earliest devotees more than a week on camel back, and today takes four to six hours by car. Pilgrims also register their interest in Hajj nowadays through an app, and priority is given to those undertaking pilgrimage for the first time.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic deprived hundreds of thousands of people of the opportunity to undertake Hajj, one silver lining is that it has given Saudi authorities much experience in ensuring that the event can grow safely. Procedures have been put in place to check health documents, including vaccination certificates, and to screen travellers in person where necessary. Pilgrims will also be divided into groups for travel between holy sites, and the Saudi health ministry has vastly expanded the number of healthcare facilities available to pilgrims. Pilgrims will have access to 172 hospitals and health centres in Makkah and Madinah alone, with a total hospital bed capacity of more than six million.

The benefits of a much larger Hajj are clear to Muslims. The religious obligation for every Muslim to perform the pilgrimage was conceived in an era in which the number of worshippers was a tiny fraction of the two billion people it is today. That a mere thousandth or so of them have the privilege of fulfilling their duty every year is a result of logistical – not spiritual – constraints. Saudi authorities use all tools at their disposal to expand access as much as possible, keeping in mind the safety of pilgrims first and foremost.

But even beyond the Muslim community, Hajj stands out as one of the largest regular, peaceful gatherings of human beings in our species’ history. The circumambulation of the Kaaba, at the centre of Makkah’s holy mosque, is a spectacular visual depiction of unity easily recognisable by everyone, Muslim and non-Muslim alike. In an increasingly divided world, that reminder of people’s potential for unity is sorely needed.