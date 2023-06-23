Hajj 2023 updates: Build-up to the annual pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia declares start dates for Hajj and Eid Al Adha
The annual Hajj pilgrimage will begin on June 26 with Eid Al Adha falling two days later, Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday evening.
The announcement came after the crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, was sighted.
It means Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, allowing for the start dates of both Hajj - which falls on the eighth day of the month - and Eid Al Adha, which commences on its tenth day, to be determined.
Hajj will begin on Monday, June 26, followed by Arafat Day the following day, with Eid Al Adha celebrations beginning on Wednesday, June 28.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. An official committee was set up to sight the moon at sunset.
The entire month of Dhu Al Hijja is holy, with a series of days important to the Muslim faith.
Dhu Al Hijja is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.
Weather warning during Hajj as temperatures rise
Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather conditions in Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Hajj season are going to be hot and dry.
The centre said that temperatures in Makkah will be relatively hot and dry, going up to 44ºC during the daytime and moderate at night, with an average minimum significantly lower, although still hot, at 30ºC.
Arafat, Muzdalifah, Makkah, and Al-Ahsa on Thursday recorded the highest temperature with 46ºC.
Ministry of Hajj officials have asked people to take precautions to avoid getting sunstroke or heat-related injuries.
Hajj officials also asked people not to walk around barefoot so as not to injure to their feet.
Pilgrims starting to arrive in Makkah
Saudi Arabia is receiving thousands of Hajj pilgrims on a daily basis, officials at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport have said.
“Since Covid-19 numbers had been limited, this year feels like a lot but it is our honour to serve the pilgrims,” airport authorities told The National.
“Security measures have been heightened; there is no compromise on the safety of our pilgrims.”
About 2.6 million people are expected to perform the pilgrimage, which is set to start on June 26 this year.
Hajj terminal official Saad Alawi said preparations had been made before the arrival of pilgrims to ensure a smooth immigration process and allow them to pick up their bags quickly “so as not to delay their ongoing journey to Makkah, as most of them will perform Umrah”.
The pilgrims will then be guided to their assigned buses, he said.
Saudi Arabia revealed its largest operational plan for Hajj earlier this month as it listed details on measures put in place to ensure the safety and ease of pilgrims from around the world.
The plan has been set in motion, with about 22,000 people, including 8,000 volunteers, stationed across holy sites ahead of this year's Hajj season.
Jeddah airport authorities have put in place a team of customs and security officers, including women, to deal with the higher number of passengers arriving in the kingdom.
“Every year, it gets bigger and now that we have come out of the pandemic, we are ready and excited to host Hajj pilgrims in 2023,” Khalid Osamah, a Hajj operator in Jeddah, told The National.
Hajj operators take care of pilgrims' lodgings and manage their food and travel arrangements, once they arrive from the airport.
Mr Osamah said Jeddah airport authorities and security forces were doing a great job in receiving and transporting pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah.
On-the-ground transport geared for masses
The Bus Guidance Centre for Pilgrims in Makkah announced this week that it had so far arranged 4,412 buses to carry more than 248,000 pilgrims.
The centre will provide trained guides and small GPS-enabled tablets, said its director general Abdullah Sindi.
The tablets will track the arrival of pilgrims and their journey to Makkah, helping the centre to ensure that buses arrive on time.
The buses are part of an integrated system of services launched by the centre to serve the pilgrims.
“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona[virus] pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions,” said Dr Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
Saudi security forces held preparatory meetings over two days this week to outline plans to efficiently manage the huge crowd expected this year.
Co-ordination plans were assessed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and ways to support them as they perform Hajj.
This year, Hajj will return to pre-pandemic numbers as Saudi Arabia removes all Covid-19 restrictions.
Last year's pilgrimage, the first largely without Covid-19 restrictions in two years, attracted almost a million domestic and foreign pilgrims.
In 2019, before the pandemic, about 2.6 million people performed Hajj.
Saudi Arabia has said those wishing to perform Hajj have to apply online.
Hajj generates about $12 billion in revenue for the country every year.
Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdul Fattah Mashat said Hajj, as well as Umrah, a shorter pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year, are major components of the Saudi Vision 2030.
One of the programme's aims is to boost the religious tourism sector and host 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030.
What is Hajj?
Hajj, the Arabic word for pilgrimage, is one of the five pillars of Islam and a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for every Muslim, if they are able.
Millions of faithful make the pilgrimage to holiest sites of Islam in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, beginning on the eighth day of Dhu Al Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.
What is special about Hajj?
Hajj is the most revered spiritual experience for devout Muslims – considered a chance to start afresh and celebrate the spirit of unity in Islam. Pilgrims are all required to perform the same rituals taught by the Prophet Mohammed, to remind them that they are all equal before God.
When does Hajj begin this year? How long does it take?
This year, Hajj is expected to begin on June 26. The pilgrimage takes three days, but most pilgrims extend their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
Will Hajj be open to international pilgrims?
The ministry opened registration for Hajj 2023 in February for international pilgrims and to give those who had performed Hajj more than five years ago another chance to apply for a permit.
The ministry said that priority for registration this year will go to those who have not made the pilgrimage before.
A new pilgrim can accompany a main applicant, provided they highlight their first-time status in their application.
Most pilgrims arrive at the airport in Jeddah, which is the major city closest to Makkah.
What are the Hajj packages available this year?
The Hajj ministry announced four categories of packages for domestic pilgrims performing Hajj this year.
The price of domestic pilgrim packages will begin at 3,984 Saudi riyals ($1,060).
The most expensive package will cost 11,435 riyals, with pilgrims accommodated in the six towers in Mina, near Jamarat.
What are the heath guidelines performing Hajj this year?
Authorities have outlined procedures that must be followed at entry points within and before entering the country. These include verification of all health documents, including vaccination certificates, and screening in person.
Pilgrims will be divided into groups for transport to holy sites.
Saudi health authorities said they would continue to assess and update the precautions as needed.
What do pilgrims wear during Hajj?
During Hajj, as with Umrah, men wear two sheets of plain white cloth, to cover the upper and lower body. Women must wear modest clothes that cover their bodies to the ankle and scarves to cover their hair. The clothes are usually white, although there is no restriction on colour.
What happens during Hajj?
On the first day, Muslims perform Umrah, which includes Tawaf and Sa'i. The first involves circumambulating the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, built by the Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. During Sa'i, pilgrims walk seven times between two hills, called Safa and Marwa, in the mosque complex.
After Umrah, Muslims travel to Mina, a holy site south-east of Makkah, by shuttle and camp there in tents overnight. Mina, also known as the city of tents, can host up to three million people.
On the second day, pilgrims travel to Mount Arafat, 5km from Makkah, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his last sermon.
Pilgrims spend the day praying at Arafat until sunset, then walk 7km to the third holy site, Muzdalifah. There, they perform the sunset and night prayers and spend the night worshipping under the open sky.
On the third morning, the pilgrims gather pebbles and return to Mina for the stoning ceremony. They throw seven pebbles each at Jamrat Al Aqabah, a stone monument that signifies the temptations of Satan, between sunrise and sunset.
The pilgrims’ three concluding acts include sacrificing an animal to feed people in need, which can be done by purchasing a voucher, and cutting or shaving their hair, then returning to Makkah for another Umrah. Most women cut a few strands of hair, while men prefer to shave it all off.