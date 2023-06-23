Hajj 2023 updates: Build-up to the annual pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia declares start dates for Hajj and Eid Al Adha

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will begin on June 26 with Eid Al Adha falling two days later, Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday evening.

The announcement came after the crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, was sighted.

It means Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, allowing for the start dates of both Hajj - which falls on the eighth day of the month - and Eid Al Adha, which commences on its tenth day, to be determined.

Hajj will begin on Monday, June 26, followed by Arafat Day the following day, with Eid Al Adha celebrations beginning on Wednesday, June 28.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. An official committee was set up to sight the moon at sunset.

The entire month of Dhu Al Hijja is holy, with a series of days important to the Muslim faith.

Dhu Al Hijja is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.

Weather warning during Hajj as temperatures rise

Ministry of Hajj officials have asked people to take precautions to avoid getting sunstroke or heat-related injuries. AFP

Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced that weather conditions in Makkah and Madinah during the upcoming Hajj season are going to be hot and dry.

The centre said that temperatures in Makkah will be relatively hot and dry, going up to 44ºC during the daytime and moderate at night, with an average minimum significantly lower, although still hot, at 30ºC.

Arafat, Muzdalifah, Makkah, and Al-Ahsa on Thursday recorded the highest temperature with 46ºC.

Ministry of Hajj officials have asked people to take precautions to avoid getting sunstroke or heat-related injuries.

Hajj officials also asked people not to walk around barefoot so as not to injure to their feet.

Pilgrims starting to arrive in Makkah

Saudi Arabia is receiving thousands of Hajj pilgrims on a daily basis, officials at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport have said.

“Since Covid-19 numbers had been limited, this year feels like a lot but it is our honour to serve the pilgrims,” airport authorities told The National.

“Security measures have been heightened; there is no compromise on the safety of our pilgrims.”

About 2.6 million people are expected to perform the pilgrimage, which is set to start on June 26 this year.

Hajj terminal official Saad Alawi said preparations had been made before the arrival of pilgrims to ensure a smooth immigration process and allow them to pick up their bags quickly “so as not to delay their ongoing journey to Makkah, as most of them will perform Umrah”.

The pilgrims will then be guided to their assigned buses, he said.

Pilgrims pass through the Hajj terminal at Jeddah's international airport. AP

Saudi Arabia revealed its largest operational plan for Hajj earlier this month as it listed details on measures put in place to ensure the safety and ease of pilgrims from around the world.

The plan has been set in motion, with about 22,000 people, including 8,000 volunteers, stationed across holy sites ahead of this year's Hajj season.

Jeddah airport authorities have put in place a team of customs and security officers, including women, to deal with the higher number of passengers arriving in the kingdom.

“Every year, it gets bigger and now that we have come out of the pandemic, we are ready and excited to host Hajj pilgrims in 2023,” Khalid Osamah, a Hajj operator in Jeddah, told The National.

Hajj operators take care of pilgrims' lodgings and manage their food and travel arrangements, once they arrive from the airport.

Mr Osamah said Jeddah airport authorities and security forces were doing a great job in receiving and transporting pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah.

Pilgrims at the Hajj bus terminal in Jeddah. The National

On-the-ground transport geared for masses

The Bus Guidance Centre for Pilgrims in Makkah announced this week that it had so far arranged 4,412 buses to carry more than 248,000 pilgrims.

The centre will provide trained guides and small GPS-enabled tablets, said its director general Abdullah Sindi.

The tablets will track the arrival of pilgrims and their journey to Makkah, helping the centre to ensure that buses arrive on time.

The buses are part of an integrated system of services launched by the centre to serve the pilgrims.

“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona[virus] pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions,” said Dr Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudi security forces held preparatory meetings over two days this week to outline plans to efficiently manage the huge crowd expected this year.

Co-ordination plans were assessed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and ways to support them as they perform Hajj.